As the number of missing kids continue to grow across Northeast Ohio, Cleveland police are investigating over 130 missing person's cases. Cleveland police are investigating 132 missing persons cases. (file photo)Olivia Mitchell, cleveland.

com CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police again attacked false claims about missing children in the city, saying reports of bad information are “a direct threat to public safety.”

As of Wednesday, police say the city has 132 missing persons – 65 youths and 67 adults. Of the missing youths, 14 are considered endangered, police said. “Sharing false information is a direct threat to public safety and causes an immense amount of harm to the family members of the persons that we are tirelessly working to bring home,” the department said in a statement. “We encourage our citizens to check their sources of information and stay informed with credible outlets.”

The department released the statement after social media reported the high number of reports of missing children in Cleveland and across the state. It also came a day after Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost spoke with television reporters about the lack of consistency in the reporting of cases.

says at least 45 youths have been reported missing from the Cleveland-Akron area.

Cleveland police said 49 of the 65 missing youths are either habitual runaways or not endangered. Two of the youths are about to be taken out of the reporting system, though police did not explain why., 15, has been missing for more than 90 days. He was last seen on June 17 in Cleveland’s Slavic Village neighborhood.

Of the 67 adults who are missing, 16 are considered endangered, according to police.Cleveland police addressed misleading information

surrounding missing children. In mid-June, Cleveland police investigated 1,072 cases of missing kids. At least 1,020 had returned home, Chief Wayne Drummond had said.

Since February 2022, the police department has handled over 4,000 missing person reports. Last year, the department solved 99% of cases. This year, 94% of cases have been solved.

Yost told Fox News and WEWS in Cleveland that inconsistencies arise from the issue of updating reports. For instance, when children who are habitual runaways return home, their parents may fail to report that to police.

“All of these things have localized reporting problems that again are a function of local conditions,” Yost said to. “We do our best to encourage compliance and to provide assistance to remove barriers but at the end of the day we have to rely on our local partners who we don’t control.”

