Cleveland Park Celebrates New Neighborhood Space with Promenade

With the construction finally completed, Cleveland Park is turning its focus to celebrating its new neighborhood space – the Cleveland Park Promenade . Formerly known as the Cleveland Park Service Lane, the Cleveland Park Promenade now boasts ample sidewalks, seating, and dining options. As spring emerges, the landscaping will take shape and blossom with native plantings and natural pollinators.

Restaurant patios, as will the Cleveland Park Farmers Market, will begin popping up in the coming months

