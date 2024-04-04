Cleveland International Film Festival Joins Women’s Final Four and Other Events

Thousands of people are in downtown Cleveland over the next several days for the NCAA Women’s Basketball Final Four, the solar eclipse , the Guardians Home Opener and the 48th Cleveland International Film Festival . The Festival will program for basketball fans in town for the Women’s Final Four, watching games Friday and Sunday.
“So on Saturday, we actually deliberately programmed a bunch of films from our sports section in there,” said Cleveland International Film Festival Associate Director Patrick Shepherd, including a film executive produced by Venus and Serena Williams. “‘Copa ‘71′ is a great example, it’s a documentary about women’s soccer.” There’s also “All You Hear Is Noise” from Executive Producer LeBron James, about three U.S. triathletes training to compete in the Special Olympics World Games, which will screen April 4 and 5
