Cleveland Guardians Pitcher Shane Bieber to Undergo Tommy John Surgery

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber will miss the remainder of the season, as he is set to undergo Tommy John surgery on his right elbow. Guardians beat writer Mandy Bell was among the first to report the news. World-renowned orthopedic surgeons Dr. Keith Meister and Dr. Neal ElAttrache confirmed the former 2020 AL Cy Young winner needs a reconstruction of his ulnar collateral ligament (UCL).

'The mere fact that Shane was able to go out and pitch the games that he did,' team president Chris Antonetti told The Athletic, 'specifically that game in Seattle, is just a testament to his toughness and how much he wanted to be out there. More than anything, he wanted to continue pitching and contributing to the team. Unfortunately, now he's not going to be able to do that for a while.' According to Bell, Bieber felt pain after his Opening Day start against the Oakland Athletics. The discomfort lingered throughout his next start against the Seattle Mariner

