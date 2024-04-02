Cleveland Fed President Expects Interest Rate Cuts This Year

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said Tuesday she still expects interest rate cuts this year but ruled out the next policy meeting in May. Mester also thinks the long-run federal funds rate will be higher than the long-standing expectation of 2.5%. Instead, she sees the so-called neutral or "r*" rate at 3%. President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, Loretta Mester makes an appearance on "The Exchange" on March 7, 2024.

Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester said Tuesday she still expects interest rate cuts this year, but ruled out the next policy meeting in May.The central bank official noted progress made on inflation while the economy has continued to grow. Should that continue, rate cuts are likely, though she didn't offer any guidance on timing or extent. "I continue to think that the most likely scenario is that inflation will continue on its downward trajectory to 2 percent over tim

