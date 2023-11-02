Cleveland faces Indiana for conference matchup

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Pacers won 125-113 in the last matchup on Oct. 28. Aaron Nesmith led the Pacers with 26 points, and Evan Mobley led the Cavaliers with 33 points.Cavaliers: Darius Garland: day to day (hamstring), Ty Jerome: day to day (ankle), Jarrett Allen: out (ankle), Ricky Rubio: out (personal).

United States Headlines Read more: AP »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CLEVELAND19NEWS: East Cleveland man fatally shot on Cleveland’s East SideThe Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Christian Jones.

Source: cleveland19news | Read more ⮕

WEWS: It's ramen season again at Mason's Creamery in Cleveland's Ohio CityDigital Content Producer at News 5 Cleveland

Source: WEWS | Read more ⮕

NBCNEWS: Bobby Knight, legendary Indiana Hoosiers basketball coach, dies at 83Phil Helsel is a reporter for NBC News.

Source: NBCNews | Read more ⮕

NBCCHICAGO: Overnight gas station closures begin in Hammond, Indiana, to deter crimeA new ordinance went into effect Wednesday forcing all gas stations in Hammond, Indiana, to close overnight in hopes of deterring crime.

Source: nbcchicago | Read more ⮕

AP: Bob Knight, Indiana’s combustible coaching giant, dies at age 83The turbulent and brilliant basketball coach Bob Knight has died. Knight's family made the announcement Wednesday night on social media, saying he was surrounded by family at his home in Bloomington, Indiana. Knight led the Hoosiers to three NCAA championships.

Source: AP | Read more ⮕

SDUT: Bob Knight, Indiana’s combustible coaching giant, dies at age 83The turbulent and brilliant basketball coach Bob Knight has died

Source: sdut | Read more ⮕