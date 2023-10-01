Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku burned on face, arm in home accident while lighting fire pit

Njoku was added to the injury report on Saturday and listed as questionable for Sunday’s home game against the Baltimore Ravens. Njoku, who is in his seventh season with Cleveland, has 10 catches for 92 yards this season. He’s a solid blocker and coach Kevin Stefanski noted earlier this week that Njoku has been a major contributor on several big plays through three games.

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku warms up before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, on Sept. 24, 2023, in Cleveland.“He’s made a huge impact for us already,” Stefanski said. “He’s very close to why we’re having success. He gets a ton of attention from defenses in the pass game. He does a great job competing in the run game.

“I can think back to a few plays in the last few weeks that are only having success because he’s at the point of attack. So he’s a very, very complete tight end.” Njoku’s injury further complicates things for the Browns (2-1), who could be without starting quarterback Deshaun Watson against the Ravens. headtopics.com

Njoku is listed as questionable for Sunday’s home game against the Baltimore Ravens.Watson was limited in practice this week with a shoulder injury and is also questionable.

Read more:

nypost »

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku suffers burns to arm, faceThe seventh-year tight end was hurt during a 'household accident,' the team said.

David Njoku added to Browns injury report as questionable with burns to face and arm from a household accident; two elevated from practice squadBrowns tight end David Njoku was added to the Browns injury report Saturday.

Browns tight end David Njoku burned while lighting fire pitCleveland Browns tight end David Njoku suffered burns to his face and arm in an accident at home while lighting a fire pit.

David Njoku questionable for Browns after burning arm, face while lighting fire pitCleveland Browns tight end David Njoku has been listed as questionable for Sunday's meeting with AFC North rivals the Baltimore Ravens after a household accident.

David Njoku questionable for Browns after burning arm, face while lighting fire pitCleveland Browns tight end David Njoku has been listed as questionable for Sunday's meeting with AFC North rivals the Baltimore Ravens after a household accident.

Browns TE David Njoku questionable for Ravens game after sustaining burns in 'household accident'The Cleveland Browns left practice Friday with one player in question for Sunday's game against the Ravens—quarterback Deshaun Watson—but on Saturday, another player landed on the injury report.