Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will miss the rest of the season due to a fracture in his throwing shoulder. Watson sustained the injury during a game against the Baltimore Ravens. He will undergo surgery to repair the fracture. The Browns will now rely on rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson as their starting quarterback.

CLEVELANDDOTCOM: Browns' Options for Third QB After Deshaun Watson's InjuryWith Deshaun Watson out for the season, the Cleveland Browns will have to consider their options for a third quarterback. The NFL trade deadline has passed, so they will have to look at free agents or practice-squad options. Joe Flacco is one potential option.

CLEVELAND19NEWS: Cleveland Browns come back to defeat Baltimore RavensThe Browns overcame a 14-point deficit to beat the Baltimore Ravens, marking their best start since 1999. Quarterback Deshaun Watson , who has been criticized for his play this season, fought through an ankle injury to lead the team to victory.

WEWS: Cleveland Councilman Calls for Improvements in Cleveland Schools Athletics ProgramsWard 5 Cleveland Councilman Richard Starr demands better funding, improved equipment, and changes in coaching hiring policies for Cleveland Schools athletics programs.

CLEVELANDDOTCOM: Browns Defense Responds to Roquan Smith's Comments in Big Win over RavensThe Cleveland Browns ' defense showed their response to Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith's comments in a big win over Baltimore. Smith had previously stated that the Ravens were coming to Cleveland to 'beat their tails.' The Browns' defense proved him wrong and secured a victory.

CLEVELANDDOTCOM: Browns' Newsome makes crucial interception in win over RavensRookie cornerback Greg Newsome made a crucial interception in the Cleveland Browns ' win over the Baltimore Ravens, marking a significant moment in his career and potentially in the team's historic season.

WOMENSHEALTH: Cleveland VA Medical Center Opens First Clinic for Transgender VeteransThe Cleveland VA Medical Center has opened the VA's first clinic dedicated to providing healthcare services for transgender Veterans. The clinic, known as the 'GIVE Clinic' for Gender Identity Veteran Experience, offers a range of services including primary care, hormonal therapy, pre- and post-operative care, mental health services, and social work services. This initiative is part of the Department of Veterans Affairs' commitment to improving healthcare access and support for transgender Veterans. Ok this is not entirely true. Veterans Administration Hospitals around the country have already implemented clinics that are dedicated to Transgender Healthcare. The bug issue is however that in 2018 the VA in its official directive on Transgender care stated that electrolysis would be provided. The VA last year stated that they would start providing surgeries. Trans women need hair removal before surgery. However to this day the VA only has one provider that has done any electrolysis.

