Cleveland Beer Week kicks off Friday; here are the flagship events

Cleveland Beer Week is set to begin its 15th run Friday, Sept. 29. Scores of tertiary events – many with free admission – are held at breweries, restaurants and bars. These include tap takeovers, satellite brew pubs, brunch, pairings and many others.

Here are the flagship events (for times, prices and brewery and beer lists, goNeighborhood Crawl - Friday, Sept. 29

In what has become the traditional opening ceremony, the simultaneous east- and west-side crawls will feature eight Cleveland Beer Week limited-release beers. Check in at West Park Station or Boss Dog Brewing Co.Check in at Southern Tier Brewing Co. and wind your way through Cleveland’s Gateway District to collect your poker hand. Participants receive a 5-ounce sample of Pumking and other beers along with a poker card at each stop. You can trade a card with the purchase of a beer at any stop.Eight distilleries and 10 brewers have created an offering of barrel-aged beers. Butcher and the Brewer will host the bash, which also will feature spirits, food and music byBeat the Brewer – Wednesday, Oct. 4

Challenge the geniuses behind some of your favorite beers in games including mini bowling, NBA Hoops, air hockey, Big Buck Hunter HD, Boxer, Golden Tee, cornhole and others. Prizes include t-shirts, hats and other giveaways. The event includes light appetizers and 20 beer samples.

Great Lakes Legacy Brewmasters Dinner – Wednesday, Oct. 4

It’s a celebration of two key anniversaries – Cleveland Beer Week’s 15th and Great Lakes Brewing Co.’s 35th. Dinner will feature a panel of beer experts (and myself). Guests include Great Lakes Brewing Co. founders Pat and Dan Conway, John Lane of the Winking Lizard, Ed Thompkins of Heinen’s, Collision Bend Brewing Co. brewer Luke Purcell, who previously worked at Great Lakes Brewing Co.; and John Staunton of Merchant du Vin. I will moderate.Sail aboard the Lady Caroline for sights of the city and sips of beer (along with music, dancing and prizes).This finale event will take over Burke Lakefront Airport’s signature flight hangar. It includes a tasting of more than 100 beers from all over along with a view of Lake Erie, food from local restaurants, silent auction and bottle pull.