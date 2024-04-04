Cleveland BBB Warns of Ticket Scams Ahead of Women's NCAA Final Four Tournament

The Cleveland Better Business Bureau is warning people of ticket scams ahead of the women’s NCAA Final Four Tournament, the eclipse and many more events happening this weekend. Tickets for the Women’s Final Four games are now upwards of $1,100. Shaker Heights High School basketball player Aryn Harris is waiting just a little bit longer to buy her tickets in case prices drop.

“People don’t normally come to Cleveland, so the fact that March Madness Final Four is coming to Cleveland, I am just so excited,” said Harris. “Hopefully I can get a ticket.” The Cleveland BBB warns as thousands of spectators are coming Cleveland for the women’s Final Four, the eclipse, and the Guardians home opener this week, the scammers will be here too. “People really need to plan ahead, do your homework, and make sure you’re making the best decision that you can,” said Erica Dilworth, Director of Operations at Cleveland BB

