Clergy burnout is a growing concern in polarized churches. A summit offers coping strategies

Federal law enforcement, police, and clergy team up to try to address violent crime nationwideJust blocks away from the U.S. Capitol, police officers, federal agents and clergy members are examining an issue that touches all of them - violent crime.

Clergy burnout is a growing concern in polarized churches. A summit offers coping strategiesBurnout and deteriorating mental health symptoms like anxiety and depression are affecting religious leaders at a worrisome pace. Clergy have increasingly stepped into the frontlines of care for mental health distress across the country. But being constantly on call to share other people’s trauma is one of the unique stressors that makes being a pastor so challenging. A coalition of organizations is hosting a free one-day, online “church mental health summit” on Oct. 10 that already has about 9,

Clergy burnout is a growing concern in polarized churches. A summit offers coping strategiesEvery morning, the Rev. Karna Moskalik goes through a 'grounding' routine that involves prayer, Bible reading, positive affirmations, and meditations about the best outcomes for the day's tasks, as well as lighting a perfumed candle and walking through each space of her Lutheran church.