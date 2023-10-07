The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

It was far from a pretty performance on a picture-perfect day. Still, Clemson (4-2, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) won its 15th straight over Wake Forest (3-2, 0-2) and posted a second-straight league win after its 0-2 ACC start knocked the defending conference champs out of contention to repeat.

Swinney matched the mark of the late Hall of Famer Frank Howard, who won 165 games in 30 seasons from 1940-69. Clemson’s current coach gets his first chance to move in front when the Tigers head to No. 17 Miami on Oct. 21. headtopics.com

Clemson’s defense showed out strong with a goal line stand in the first half after Wake Forest recovered a fumble at the Tigers’ 9. The Demon Deacons had just 239 yards.No. 14 North Carolina in full control with Maye accounting for 4 touchdowns in 40-7 win over OrangeShipley’s 1-yard touchdown run with 5:49 to play made things more comfortable.

Clemson lost two fumbles, missed a field goal and finished with 338 yards, its fewest of the season. The 17 points were the least in a win since beating Syracuse 17-14 in 2021. The offense’s most effective drive came in the second quarter, a 75-yard scoring sequence where Klubnik completed eight of nine throws for 73 yards. He ended it with a nifty fake in the back field that sprung him for a 7-yard touchdown run and a 7-3 lead. headtopics.com

Jonathan Weitz, called back from his online grad studies in Charleston last month to shore up the kicking game, added a 26-yard field goal before Shipley’s clinching score.

