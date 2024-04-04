ClearBank reports first annual profit after revenue jump

British fintech firm ClearBank swung to an £18.4 million ($23.3 million) pre-tax profit in the year ending Dec. 31, 2023, up from a £7.1 million loss in 2022. ClearBank's first profit comes on the back of a 91% year-over-year jump in total income, which totaled £111.3 million in 2023. ClearBank, a partner to Coinbase, is pursuing a European Union banking license via the Dutch central bank and expects to obtain EU authorization later this year.

ClearBank, a British financial technology firm powering payments for the likes of Coinbase, scored its first full year of profit after higher interest rates helped drive a 91% jump in revenues. The firm swung to an £18.4 million ($23.3 million) pre-tax profit in the year ending Dec. 31, 2023, according to financial statements released Thursday. That's up from a £7.1 million loss in 2022. The bank first reached profitability on a monthly basis in November 2022. This is the first time it has reported profitability on an annual basis.

