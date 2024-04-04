Clear Skies Expected for Solar Eclipse Viewing in New York

Rain or shine, New York is in the path of the total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. Whether you're watching from the path of totality upstate or seeing most of the moon's shadow cover the sun in NYC, cloud cover plays a huge role in the viewers' experience (along with safety, don't forget those eclipse glasses). FOX 5 NY's Liv Johnson breaks down the weather forecast for Monday and what New York ers need to know if they plan to watch the eclipse.

It's looking like Monday will be a gorgeous day to watch the eclipse in New York City. Early forecasts are showing clear skies and a high of 64 degrees. It's still a little early to predict cloud coverage for Monday, but right now, most models show New York City and New York State will experience little cloud coverage throughout the day. So far, viewing conditions look to be favorable in upstate New York. On Monday, Buffalo has a high of 59 degrees with partly sunny skies, while Rochester is expected to hit 57 degrees with mostly sunny skies

Solar Eclipse New York Weather Forecast Clear Skies Cloud Coverage Viewing Conditions

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



fox5ny / 🏆 587. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New York City, New York job with Columbia Center for Translational ImmunologyThe Laboratory of Arnold Han MD, PhD is inviting applications for a dynamic and highly motivated postdoctoral research scientist to join his research program in immunology at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.

Source: Nature - 🏆 64. / 68 Read more »

When New York Made Baseball and Baseball Made New YorkAdam Gopnik reviews “The New York Game: Baseball and the Rise of a New City,” by Kevin Baker, and “Jimmy Breslin: Essential Writings,” edited by Dan Barry.

Source: NewYorker - 🏆 90. / 67 Read more »

Total solar eclipse forecast: Who has best chance for clear skies on April 8A clear sky is key to watching the April 8th total solar eclipse.

Source: FOX26Houston - 🏆 448. / 53 Read more »

Total solar eclipse forecast: Will your city have clear skies Monday?Clouds could obscure views of Monday's total solar eclipse in some parts of North America.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Total solar eclipse forecast: Will your city have clear skies Monday?Clouds could obscure views of Monday's total solar eclipse in some parts of North America.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »

Total solar eclipse forecast: Will your city have clear skies Monday?Clouds could obscure views of Monday's total solar eclipse in some parts of North America.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »