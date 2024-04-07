Clear Skies Expected for Monday's Solar Eclipse in Los Angeles

Angelenos can expect clear skies for Monday’s solar eclipse , according to the National Weather Service. Folks near the coast will have a low morning marine layer, but the clouds should burn off in time for the eclipse’s 10 a.m. viewing. Weather should permit a good viewing for those looking to catch a glimpse of the solar eclipse . Although scattered high clouds are expected throughout the day, they should not obscure anyone attempting to experience this once in a lifetime event.

Due to last week's winter temperatures and rains, many were worried about Monday’s possible cloudy skies. The mountain and desert areas should expect even clearer skies. Despite last week’s winter temperatures and rain, Monday’s forecast in the L.A. region is expected to be mostly clear, especially for those in the mountains and desert areas, according to the National Weather Service. “Overall, it's looking like it's going to be a generally good viewing session for the solar eclipse,” said Mark Moede, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in San Diego. Temperatures will remain cool Monday morning and quickly rise as the sun comes up, as is typical for Spring. For coastal areas, Moede said to expect possible low marine layer clouds in the morning and around sunrise for the inland valleys

Los Angeles Solar Eclipse Clear Skies Weather Forecast

