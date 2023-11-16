Clear Channel Outdoor Accused of Censoring Public Art Exhibit in Houston

Two nonprofits claim that Clear Channel Outdoor has effectively censored a public art exhibit in Houston, Texas. The exhibit, called '8x5 Houston,' is critical of the Texas prison system. The nonprofits, Art At a Time Like This and SaveArtSpace, had planned to display the artwork on billboards owned by Clear Channel Outdoor.

