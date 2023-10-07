Clayton Kershaw's nightmare outing sinks Dodgers in blowout loss to Diamondbacks

LOS ANGELES — Gabriel Moreno’s three-run homer highlighted a six-run first inning for Arizona, and the Diamondbacks battered Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw on the way to an 11-2 victory in Game 1 of their NL Division Series on Saturday night.

Kelly limited the NL West champions to three hits in 6 1/3 innings, the last one coming leading off the third on Miguel Rojas’ single. He retired 11 in a row during one stretch, struck out five and walked two.Kershaw staggered through the worst start and shortest of his 16-year career.

Kershaw gave up a leadoff double to Ketel Marte after the ball went off the glove of center fielder James Outman. Corbin Carroll followed with a RBI single, making it 1-0. Kershaw retired Lourdes Gurriel Jr. on a grounder to shortstop, needing 26 pitches to get the first out of the inning. He became the first first starting pitcher in MLB postseason history to allow five hits and five runs before recording an out, according to ESPN Stats & Info. headtopics.com

Rookie Emmet Sheehan replaced Kershaw and the D-backs promptly tacked on three more runs in the second. Carroll homered to right, Gurriel had a RBI double and Longoria had a sacrifice fly.A dejected Clayton Kershaw covers his face after he was yanked in the first inning in which he allowed six runs in the Dodgers’ blowout loss.Arizona rapped out 13 hits.

