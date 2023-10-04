Class-action settlement: Deadline to file for $15 million A&W settlement in 14 days

Qualified people could be eligible to receive compensation from a $15 million class-action settlement. In order to qualify for a claim, applicants must have bought at least one A&W root beer or cream soda product, with diet and zero sugar versions counting, that included the label “Made With Aged Vanilla” between Feb. 7, 2016, and June 2, 2023.

The company denied it misled advertising in a preliminary hearing, saying the products were not untruthful or misleading, claiming “purchasers did not pay a ‘premium’ for the Products as a result of any misrepresentations.

To file a claim, consumers can go to rootbeerandcreamsodasettlement.com. Claim forms must be submitted online or postmarked by Oct. 18. This class-action claim does not require proof of purchase to be eligible for compensation. headtopics.com

If eligible, recipients will see a minimum cash payment of $5.50 and a maximum of $25. Applicants who file a claim without proof of purchase will receive a payment of $5.50, while customers with proof of purchase can get up to $25. The payment date will be announced after the court decision at the final hearing, which is scheduled for Oct. 19.

