CJ Stroud's MVP Odds Improve After Diggs Trade

Perhaps the biggest beneficiary of the Diggs trade is quarterback CJ Stroud, who saw his MVP odds get a slight bump from 11/1 down to +900 on Stroud put up some gaudy stats in his rookie year, throwing for 4,108 yards – seventh-most in the NFL —and his 8.2 yards per attempt were the third-best in the NFL among starters. There is still some value hanging around on Stroud to win the league’s Most Valuable Player Award elsewhere, though.
, Stroud is still 10/1 to win MVP, a slightly better line compared to other books, but still a worthy investment given the weapons shuttered around the budding superstar.Heading into 2024, Stroud will have the option to throw to Diggs, running back Joe Mixon, along with emerging star receivers Nico Collins and Nathaniel “Tank” Dell. There’s also reliable tight end Dalton Schultz, who quietly had a solid season for the Texans as a safety blanket for Strou
CJ Stroud MVP Odds Diggs Trade NFL Quarterback Statistics Supporting Cast
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »
Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »
Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »
Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »
Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »
Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »