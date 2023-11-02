CJ ENM Signs Content Deal With Saudi's Manga Productions

The deal covers content across all areas of media and entertainment, including animation, TV series, films, webtoons and infrastructure. The two companies said their partnership also aims to mutually enhance talents and

United States Headlines Read more: DEADLINE »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DEADLINE: Yale Productions Appoints Michael Day As New Head Of ProductionEXCLUSIVE: Yale Productions appoints Michael Day its new Head of Production—as announced today by Yale Entertainment’s Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman. Previously, Day collaborated with Yal…

Source: DEADLINE | Read more ⮕

COMINGSOONNET: Chihayafuru New Manga Sequel Features a New ProtagonistKodansha's Be Love monthly magazine announced a sequel to Yuki Suetsugu's Chihayafuru manga, in its December issue, and the fans are gushing!

Source: comingsoonnet | Read more ⮕

COMINGSOONNET: Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 241 Spoilers & Manga Plot LeaksThe following guide contains the Jujtusu Kaisen Chapter 241 spoilers & manga plot leaks, which includes updates on Takaba & Kenjaku.

Source: comingsoonnet | Read more ⮕

COMINGSOONNET: One Piece Manga Finally Reveals Jewelry Bonney’s Devil FruitIn the latest SBS issue of the One Piece manga, Eiichiro Oda talked about the devil fruit responsible for Jewelry Bonney's abilities

Source: comingsoonnet | Read more ⮕

SCREENRANT: 10 Darkest Shonen Jump Manga of All TimeWhile many associate Wekkly Shonen Jump with stories of growth and friendship, these titles prove that there is a demand for the dark and gruesome.

Source: screenrant | Read more ⮕

COMINGSOONNET: One Piece Chapter 1097 Spoilers & Manga Plot LeaksThe following guide contains the One Piece Chapter 1097 spoilers and manga plot leaks, which reveals more about Kuma's past.

Source: comingsoonnet | Read more ⮕