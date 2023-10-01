CJ Abrams snares a record as the Nats scrap their way to one final win

The Nationals' CJ Abrams is safe at second with a stolen base as the Braves' Ozzie Albies rolls away in the eighth inning Sunday in Atlanta.

He nearly got picked off, but that could not stop him from running on Braves pitcher Joe Jiménez and catcher Travis d'Arnaud — and sliding into second base safely to set the Nationals record for stolen bases in a season with 47. Abrams stood as his teammates clapped from the visiting dugout at Truist Park. He had tied Trea Turner's record of 46 (set in 2017) in the first inning before breaking the former Nationals shortstop's record a few innings later., finished his breakout season on a high note. His progression was something of a microcosm of the Nationals' season, which ended with a 71-91 record following Sunday's come-from-behind 10-9 victory.Abrams tied the score with an RBI single in the eighth before Hunter Harvey allowed a run in the bottom half.

The Nationals' CJ Abrams is safe at second with a stolen base as the Braves' Ozzie Albies rolls away in the eighth inning Sunday in Atlanta. (John Bazemore/AP)ATLANTA — As if CJ Abrams’s gigantic lead at first base wasn’t a dead giveaway, he knew what was at stake. Yes, the Washington Nationals were tied with the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning of Sunday’s season finale and looking for a series victory to close 2023. But on an individual level, Abrams was 90 feet from putting himself atop the Nationals’ record book.

The Nationals scored three times in the ninth to win it, with Jacob Young's go-ahead two-run single providing some much-needed insurance. Marcell Ozuna hit his second home run of the game — and his 40th of the year — in the bottom half before the Braves got the tying runner to second base, but Kyle Finnegan closed the door one last time.

Like Abrams, these Nationals are by no means a finished product. They need to upgrade their roster to hit for more power and will seek more consistency from their pitching staff. But from their first game of the season against the Braves in March at Nationals Park to their last game here Sunday, signs of growth were apparent beyond a record that improved by 16 wins.

“We talked a lot about our youngsters and how much they learned this year — it’s progress,” Manager Dave Martinez said. “I’d say that we’re still not there. But we’ve made a lot of progress, and I’m proud of the way these guys went and played. I said this last year at the end: These guys are hungry. They don’t like losing. This year, we did a pretty good jump. We’ll build off of that and come back in spring training ready to go again and start from Day One. We’re going to keep plugging away.”Abrams opened the year hoping to prove he was the Nationals’ long-term answer at shortstop with Luis García at second. Early in the season, Abrams chased too many pitches and didn’t drive the ball enough. But he took off once he moved to the leadoff spot right before the all-star break and finished with a .245 average and 18 home runs. Defensively, he made the routine plays consistently and spectacular plays routinely. And after notching just 14 stolen bases by the all-star break, he stole 33 in the second half.Abrams’s first-inning single Sunday started a run of four straight hits to open the game. Joey Meneses doubled for his 89th RBI to give the Nationals a 1-0 lead before Keibert Ruiz doubled to drive in Lane Thomas and Meneses. Ruiz added an RBI single in the second to bring his season total to 67.

Ruiz hit .226 with a .360 slugging percentage in the first half but finished 2023 at .260 and .409. He did regress defensively, specifically in framing pitches and throwing out runners, and he said after Saturday’s loss that he wants those areas to be points of emphasis.The Nationals also got to witness the development of their young pitchers. Josiah Gray, MacKenzie Gore and Jake Irvin each made at least 24 starts. And once the team went to a six-man rotation, Joan Adon and Jackson Rutledge joined the mix.

Rutledge, the team’s 2019 first-round pick, made his fourth big league start of the year Sunday and his second straight against the Braves. He allowed a two-run single to Matt Olson in the first inning that cut the Nationals’ lead to 4-2 — and a three-run homer to Ozuna in the third that tied the score at 5. He lasted five innings, allowing five runs and striking out four to leave him with a 6.75 ERA during his brief stint in the majors.

Ruiz started the ninth-inning rally with a single. García walked. And after the Nationals loaded the bases, backup catcher Drew Millas tied the score with a full-count walk. Young then had the go-ahead hit in a rally fueled by the Nationals’ youngsters to end a season where growth was always the focus.Martinez said the team talked with center fielder Victor Robles about playing winter ball if he’s healthy. Robles played just five games after he injured his back sliding into a base May 6. He hit .299 in 36 games, and his contract has a team option for 2024.September 29, 2023

