Civil trial between SEC and Terraform Labs continues without Do Kwon

The civil trial between the U.S. Sec urities and Exchange Commission and Terraform Labs entered its tenth day without the attendance of Do Kwon . As the trial between Terraform Labs and the United States Sec urities and Exchange Commission ( SEC ) approaches the finish line, attorneys alleged the crypto firm made several false claims regarding the platform to investors.in U.S.

District Court for the Southern District of New York that Terraform’s story was “built on lies,” which included the stability of algorithmic stablecoin TerraUSD (UST) and an integration with a South Korean payment app. Terraform attorney Louis Pellegrino reportedly claimed co-founderThe civil trial with the SEC came more than a year after the commission filed a lawsuit against Terraform in February 2023. The regulatorto a “house of cards” that collapsed for investors in 202

Civil Trial SEC Terraform Labs Do Kwon False Claims Crypto Firm Investors

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

