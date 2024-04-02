City Plans to Cut DC's Early Childhood Educator Pay Equity Fund

I’m writing to get word out about the city’s plans to cut DC’s Early Childhood Educator Pay Equity Fund from the new budget, and to ask anyone interested to urge Mayor Bowser and the DC Council to protect it. A brief summary: for the last year and a half, the city has been providing early childhood educators employed by OSSE-licensed childcare facilities with supplemental pay, with the goal of bringing pay in line with what DCPS early childhood educators receive.

Early childhood educators have, historically, received very low wages and few benefits, (and of course were some of the first folks back to work in 2020), and this program is what brought many educators into the realm of fair pay for the first time. This program is now expected to befrom the 2025 budget, though a hearing is taking place this Thursday in front of the DC Council to allow for testimon

7050 Carroll Avenue courtesy Old Takoma Business Association From the Old Takoma Business Association: "Red Hound Pizza, a new restaurant by partners Charbel Abrache and Andrea Alvarez, is coming to…Thanks to a reader for sending this great shot on metro! ***This series features any pets in a backpack/bag/vessel. On metro, or not

