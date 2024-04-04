City of Rochester to Close Buildings Ahead of Eclipse

The City of Rochester is preparing to close several city buildings on April 8, ahead of the expected surge of visitors coming to view the eclipse.

Rochester City Buildings Eclipse Visitors

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



13WHAM / 🏆 256. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rochester Ice Cats holds Rochester Friendship Festival for people with disabilitiesBrighton, N.Y. — The Rochester Friendship Festival kicked off Saturday to provide training to individuals with disabilities.

Source: 13WHAM - 🏆 256. / 63 Read more »

Denver City Council greenlights city raising up to $115M to buy Denver Post, Embassy Suites buildingsFour council members voted against the Denver Post building purchase financing on Monday with Shontel Lewis calling the deal a “terrible use of tax dollars.”

Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »

Juneau Considers Moving City Hall to Three City-Owned BuildingsThe city of Juneau is exploring the possibility of relocating City Hall to three city-owned buildings, citing issues with the current location and the need for more space.

Source: KTOOpubmedia - 🏆 439. / 53 Read more »

Rochester facilities, businesses adjust as city awaits update on boil-water advisoryRochester, N.Y. (WHAM) — Mayor Malik Evans will share an update Thursday at 8 a.m. on the discovery of a body Tuesday morning at the Highland Park reservoir tha

Source: 13WHAM - 🏆 256. / 63 Read more »

Protestors call on Rochester City Council to sign Gaza ceasefire petitionTensions were rising at Tuesday night's Rochester City Council meeting as protesters pushed for councilmembers to support a resolution calling for a ceasefire.

Source: 13WHAM - 🏆 256. / 63 Read more »

Faith leaders rally at Rochester City Hall for council to pass cease-fire resolutionRochester, N.Y. Faith leaders from a wide array of religious beliefs gathered at city hall Tuesday morning, calling on city council to pass a ceasefire resolut

Source: 13WHAM - 🏆 256. / 63 Read more »