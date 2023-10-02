City of Green Cove Springs accepting applications for Citizens Advisory Committee

The City of Green Cove Springs has announced that it is accepting additional applications for the Citizens Advisory Committee (CAC).The committee’s purpose is to provide feedback on topics including projects, initiatives, policies, and issues brought before city officials and members of the city council.

The committee’s purpose is to provide feedback on topics including projects, initiatives, policies, and issues brought before city officials and members of the city council.Clay County looking for firefighters/EMTs to join its ranks

“This committee is for residents and business owners passionate about Green Cove Springs and have a desire to learn more about how the city operates,” the city’s website says. “Much like the City Council and other City Boards, members of this committee will meet in publicly announced and recorded meetings once a month to discuss listed topics.”

Read more:

WOKVNews »

RIP Flo: The city will remove Barton Springs' beloved tree this week'Flo' was diagnosed with a fatal fungal disease that will cause the tree to eventually collapse, arborists said. The city delayed removal until after public input could be given, but will now move ahead as planned on Thursday.

One of America’s reddest states wants 100% green energy — if dams count as greenThere are no fossil fuels being burned, no coal or oil or natural gas heating the planet and filling the air with pollution. But are they really clean? Across the West, dams have reshaped ecosystems for the worse, raising water temperatures and driving fish species toward extinction. The debate over their future has scrambled traditional political alliances.

Atlantic City squatter arrested for spending night in City Hall, cops sayThe man left behind beverage bottles, food wrappers, clothing and other personal belongings strewn across the floor, police said.

Man arrested after breaking into City Hall in Atlantic City, sleeping there overnightAn office in Atlantic City's City Hall was damaged and a man was arrested after breaking into the building and staying overnight.

As the 'water tower of Asia' dries out, villagers learn to recharge their springsIn the Himalayan foothills, water is getting harder to come by. Villagers in one region of northern India are learning how to recharge the groundwater-fed springs they depend on.

As the 'water tower of Asia' dries out, villagers learn to recharge their springsIn the Himalayan foothills, water is getting harder to come by. Villagers in one region of northern India are learning how to recharge the groundwater-fed springs they depend on.

The City of Green Cove Springs has announced that it is accepting additional applications for the Citizens Advisory Committee (CAC).

The committee’s purpose is to provide feedback on topics including projects, initiatives, policies, and issues brought before city officials and members of the city council.Clay County looking for firefighters/EMTs to join its ranks

“This committee is for residents and business owners passionate about Green Cove Springs and have a desire to learn more about how the city operates,” the city’s website says. “Much like the City Council and other City Boards, members of this committee will meet in publicly announced and recorded meetings once a month to discuss listed topics.”

To apply to become a member and to find out more information straight from Green Cove Springs city website,