City of Green Cove Springs accepting applications for Citizens Advisory Committee

The City of Green Cove Springs has announced that it is accepting additional applications for the Citizens Advisory Committee (CAC).The committee’s purpose is to provide feedback on topics including projects, initiatives, policies, and issues brought before city officials and members of the city council.
The committee's purpose is to provide feedback on topics including projects, initiatives, policies, and issues brought before city officials and members of the city council.
“This committee is for residents and business owners passionate about Green Cove Springs and have a desire to learn more about how the city operates,” the city’s website says. “Much like the City Council and other City Boards, members of this committee will meet in publicly announced and recorded meetings once a month to discuss listed topics.”
