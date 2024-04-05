City of Austin Calls on Volunteers for Disaster Response

The City of Austin is calling on volunteers to help during disasters and public health emergencies . The Austin -Travis County Medical Reserve Corps hosted an information session to discuss the program's benefits.

By utilizing local volunteers, the city aims to improve its response to medical disasters. Medical Reserve Corps exist nationwide, and volunteers have different responsibilities based on their skills.

