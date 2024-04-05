City Leaders Seek Assistance for Investigation

6 On Your Side has learned that the top two city leaders met privately last month with a regional liaison from state. "The mayor and law director shared that they have exhausted their internal investigation and asked that I connect you with them for further assistance from our office," said the liaison, Scott Brown, in a March 13 email to Randall Turner, director of the auditor's special investigations unit.

Turner's reply: "I'll discuss this with the team in the morning and we'll circle back to you to get connected with them." However, three weeks later Faber's office hasn't decided whether to intervene, spokesman Matt Eiselstein said. No determination has been made at this time. There is a level of inquiry and due diligence necessary before we can determine if an investigation is warranted

City Leaders Investigation Assistance Regional Liaison Intervention

