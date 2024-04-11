City Departments Collaborate to Address Safety Hazards Posed by Homeless Occupying Vacant Homes

Multiple city departments are working together to get the unhoused out of vacant properties and into a comfortable place as they see an uptick in safety hazards . Some southeast Austin residents are fed up with the crime, traffic and late-night noise coming from a vacant home taken over by homeless people. The Austin Fire Department (AFD) and other departments have responded to the location multiple times due to safety concerns.

The goal is to relocate the unhoused individuals to a more suitable environment

