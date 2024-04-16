City Council Member Calls for State Investigation into Police Chief and Deputy Chief

from the spot last month after a week on the job. His termination came between the mayor relieving Police Chief Shawn Baer and Deputy Chief Doug Davis from duty last month as well.

Wilkinson called himself a whistleblower on what he called wrongful actions on the parts of Baer and Davis. Now, at least one member of the city council is calling on the state to investigate Baer and Davis after the city agreed to drop its internal investigations against them last week in exchange for their resignations.last week. Baer had been with the city for 28 years. Davis was hired ten years ago.

While Davis faced an allegation of misconduct, Baer's investigation focused on allegations of harassment, intimidation, retaliation, misuse of position, improper expenditures, and timekeeping violations., Davis will receive a payout of more than $80,000, and Baer will receive a payout of more than $90,000.

Davis writes in his resignation letter, "The city agrees that I am separated in good standing and that at the time of separation, I am not under investigation or facing disciplinary charges." Councilman Zach Brooks told ABC6 News last week that he would be contacting the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to look into Baer and Davis and any wrongdoing they may have committed now that they city investigations have stopped. However, a spokesperson for BCI told ABC6 News Monday that the agency would need a referral from a prosecutor or member of law enforcement to prompt that type of investigation.

