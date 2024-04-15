City Continues to Invest in Youth Programs to Promote Academic Achievement and Reduce Crime

Programs receiving financial support promote academic achievement , career readiness skills and non-violent conflict resolution , all of which empower youth to learn, grow and develop during the summer months and beyond. For more than a few years now, ABC 6 has been tracking the millions of dollars being poured into youth programs across the city.

"When we think about life skills, we help our students with anger management, financial literacy, healthy eating," Hicks said. "We want to make sure that we do all that, we help them become whole people." City Council President Shannon Hardin believes the investment is making a difference by changing lives and community.

