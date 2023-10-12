Citizen-led redistricting initiative gets nod to gather signatures for Ohio ballot

Backers of a proposal to reform Ohio's troubled political map-making system got the go-ahead Thursday to begin signature-gathering. The Ohio Ballot Board cleared the way when it agreed unanimously that the constitutional amendment proposed by Citizens Not Politicians constitutes a single subject.

The effort follows the existing structure's repeated failure to produce constitutional maps of congressional and state legislative districts. During the protracted process for re-drawing district boundaries to account for results of the 2020 Census, challenges filed in court resulted in two congressional maps and five sets of Statehouse maps being rejected as unconstitutionally gerrymandered.

