Cities Appoint Chief Heat Officers to Tackle Extreme Heat

Several chief heat officers have been appointed in cities across the globe in recent years, spearheading projects designed to help residents prepare for excessive heat. Eleni Myrivili, who serves as the global CHO for the U.N.'s human settlement program, said she believes that extreme heat is an often-overlooked problem because it lacks the visible drama of roofs being ripped from homes or streets being turned into rivers.

"Heat, I believe it to the bottom of my heart, is going to be the number one public health challenge that we will be dealing with in the next decade. And we need to prepare for it now," Myrivili said. Firefighters work on the zone of a forest fire in the hills in Quilpue comune, Valparaiso region, Chile on February 3, 2024."They call it the silent killer," said Eleni Myrivili, who serves as the global CHO for the U.N.'s human settlement program and previously worked in a similar role for the Greek capital of Athen

