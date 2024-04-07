Cities and Towns Prepare for Total Solar Eclipse Viewing Events

Cities and towns along the path of totality are planning viewing events , science talks and plenty of celebratory offerings during the total solar eclipse Monday. From a mass wedding ceremony in Arkansas to a huge stadium event in Illinois , major preparations are underway all along the path of Monday's eclipse. Concerts , festivals and viewing parties will celebrate what for many will be a once-in-a-generation — if not a once-in-a-lifetime — celestial event .
More than a dozen states are within what’s known as the path of totality, a track more than 100 miles wide that stretches from Texas to Maine. In that path, the sun's light will be completely blocked by the moon, and darkness will take hold for a few minutes in the middle of the afternoon. The rest of the continental United States will see the moon obscure only a portion of the sun’s face in a partial solar eclipse — the amount varies by location. More than a century has passed since a total solar eclipse was visible from Arkansas, so many people in the state are going all out, said Kelly Farrell, chief of interpretation and program services at Arkansas State Parks. 'This is a huge moment for Arkansas,' she said. 'Our last two eclipses with totality across Arkansas were in 1834 and 1918 ... no one that lives here has seen totality over our state.' Events range from the reverent to the romantic
Solar Eclipse Viewing Events Science Talks Celebratory Offerings Path Of Totality Once-In-A-Generation Celestial Event Concerts Festivals Viewing Parties Arkansas Illinois Preparations Moon Darkness Afternoon Partial Solar Eclipse United States Century Visible Kelly Farrell Arkansas State Parks Reverent Romantic
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »
Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »
Source: abc13houston - 🏆 255. / 63 Read more »
Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »
Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »
Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »