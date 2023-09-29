Citi's government shutdown playbook: which stocks to avoid, how volatility may react, and the plan for gold

It's likely October will start with a U.S. government shutdown. What will that mean for markets? Citi looks at history as a guide. Unfortunately, October may not get off to a great start either. Because unless an unlikely budget deal is struck in Washington in the next few days, the U.S. government will shut down on Sunday.

First thing to note is that Citi thinks a shutdown is likely, but may be short. Still, as millions of government employees aren’t paid, and with discretionary government spending comprising about 1.9% of gross domestic product, the shutdown could trim GDP by 0.1 of a percentage point per week.

As the chart below shows, when a long shutdown occurs the CBOE VIX index VIX, a measure of equity angst, sees a consistent rise into the event followed by a slow dissipation, says Glass and his colleagues. Volatility in fixed income also tends to rise, but is usually relatively short-lived. In fact, the bank finds that overall shutdowns have relatively little impact on fixed income assets.

Recent market performance suggests equities may be anticipating a longer shutdown this time, says Citi, “although this sell-off has not come in a vacuum with rising rates a distinguishing feature.”

Early Friday futures skirmishing suggests Wall Street will try to finish the last trading day of a rotten month on a positive note.

A surge in Treasury yields to 16-year highs — partly from fears that oil-induced inflationary pressures will make the Federal Reserve keep interest rates higher for longer — has left the S&P 500 SPX down 4.6% in September.

Markets U.S. stock-index futures ES00, +0.72% YM00, +0.62% NQ00, +0.98% are higher as benchmark Treasury yields BX:TMUBMUSD10Y dip. The dollar DXY is lower, while oil prices CL.1, +1.25% climb and gold GC00, +0.60% rises.

The buzz All eyes are on the August personal consumption expenditure index, released at 8:30 a.m. Eastern. The core PCE is among the Federal Reserve’s favored inflation gauges, and as such equity and bond investors were hoping to see evidence that price pressures continue to ease. They are: the increase in the core annual PCE index fell from 4.3% in July to 3.9% last month.

Other U.S. economic data on Friday, include the September Chicago Business Barometer released at 9:45 a.m., followed at 10 a.m. by the final reading of September consumer sentiment.

Shares in Nike NKE, +0.23% are jumping more than 8% in Friday’s premarket action after the athletic-gear giant posted results that beat expectations.

Tesla shares TSLA, +2.44% are up 1.5% ahead of an update next week on quarterly sales. and after the electric vehicle maker was sued for racial discrimination.

Nvidia’s NVDA, +1.46% offices in France were raided in a cloud-computing antitrust inquiry.

Mainland China’s markets are now on holiday ahead of Golden Week. They reboot on October 9.

Best of the web Apple, China met to discuss Beijing’s crackdown on Western apps.

Musk’s X: Why Linda Yaccarino took on the wildest job in Silicon Valley.

Dividend Aristocrats may shine again if the Fed causes another bad year for the stock market.

The chart “Current 50-day stock/bond correlations are +0.26 and have averaged 0.32 over the last 10 days. We are well through the 2 standard deviation level. Stocks and bonds are trading much more in sync than is usual,” says DataTrek.

“Longer spells of high stock/bond correlations are…quite bad for equity prices. The 2002 – present data shows only 2 such periods, but they are 2022 and right now,” DataTrek added.

Top tickers Here were the most active stock-market tickers on MarketWatch as of 6 a.m. Eastern.

