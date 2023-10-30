Cisco Systems stock falls after Raymond James downgrades, citing concerns over a weak January-quarter sales outlook

Shares of Cisco Systems Inc. CSCO, +0.37% slipped 0.2% in premarket trading, to buck the rally in the broader stock market, after the networking giant was downgraded at Raymond James, citing concerns over slowing sales in the near term. analyst Simon Leopold cut his rating to market perform from outperform. He believes the declining campus sales, which likely amounts to about one-third of sales declines in 2024, will contribute to an overall sales decline.

01% makes strategic sense, it “reduces options” and lacks differentiation as competitive pressures mount. “Our preliminary checks suggest the October quarter at least meets expectations, but we envision risk to the outlook,” Leopold wrote in a note to clients, as he expects sales to suffer a “worse than seasonal sales decline” in its quarter through January. Cisco is slated to report fiscal first-quarter results, which runs through October, on Nov. 15.

