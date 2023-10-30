Cisco sales poised to falter; Newell devoid of catalysts: 5 big analyst cuts

Investing.com — Here is your Pro Recap of the biggest analyst cuts you may have missed today: downgrades at Cisco, Newell, Datadog,) to Market Perform from Outperform, anticipating the company to suffer college-campus sales declines, which the analysts believe will likely account for around one-third of the expected top-line decline in 2024.

Despite these challenges, the analysts argue that the share valuation remains attractive, with a forward P/E ratio lower than that of theThey also wrote that preliminary checks suggest the October quarter will meet expectations, although they added that there is some risk to the outlook, writing:

"We expect Cisco does well in its October quarter. Cisco’s backlog has come down. We imagine Cisco could forecast a worse than seasonal sales decline in its January quarter while customers absorb prior purchases and the macro remains weak."Newell Brands gets at least a couple of downgrades) - slashed its full-year sales outlook on Friday, prompting JPMorgan to lower the stock to Neutral from Overweight and a far lower new price target of $7.00 (from the prior $11.00). headtopics.com

Q3 earnings, the analysts said, were"disappointing again," adding ,“After three consecutive guidance cuts mostly due to weaker category demand which will likely linger for longer (12-18 months), we believe it is prudent to move to the sidelines."

Truist also moved to a neutral stance on the stock, downgrading it to Hold from Buy with an $8.00 price target. “Simply put, the post-pandemic category volatility (at home categories which were inflated during the pandemic, slowly deflating) has plagued numerous consumer goods companies in 2023,” the analysts wrote in a note.The company last week said it recorded Q3 EPS of $2.32 and revenues of $3B, both above the consensus estimates, but shares dropped nearly 10% on Friday as investors reacted to the company’s announced restructuring program. Year to date, shares are down nearly 50%. headtopics.com

