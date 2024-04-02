Circa Sports Launches Online Sportsbook in Kentucky

Kentucky is Circa’s fifth state of operation, with Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, and Nevada comprising the other four states where Circa Sports is currently available.its online sportsbook in Kentucky on Monday. Kentucky sports bettors can now sign up and wager on the latest mobile sports betting app to get licensed for operation in the Bluegrass State. Circa Sports’ online sportsbook is now live in five states following its arrival in Kentucky.

Circa Sports is located in Las Vegas and opened its first retail sportsbook back in 2019. Kentucky is Circa’s fifth state of operation, with Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, and Nevada comprising the other four states where Circa Sports is currently available to wager online. “What we do differently than others is provide value to the wagering consumer. We don’t limit customer

