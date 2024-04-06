CineStill Expands Offerings with 4x5 Large Format Sheets of CineStill 400D Film

Film manufacturer CineStill is expanding its offerings for analog photographers. Its popular CineStill 400D will now be available in 4×5 large format sheets. CineStill 400D is a color film known for its versatility and cinematic look . It features a fine grain and superb detail, with a wide exposure latitude, and vibrant colors. The film provides a base sensitivity of ISO 400 but offers a wide dynamic range and can be rated anywhere from 200 to 800.
Users can even push it up to 3,200 for even more versatility. The film is designed for just about any subject matter, from portraits and landscapes to fine art. It's made for C-41 processing, which can be done at a lab or at home. CineStill launched its 400D film through a successful crowdfunding campaign almost exactly two years ago. The campaign, which started with a 35mm format, expanded to 120 format due to its success. A 4×5 format was also produced as a limited edition product exclusively for the supporters of its 400D Film Maker Crowdfunding Campaign.
