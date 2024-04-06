Cindy Clark and Family Travel to Texas for Total Eclipse

Cindy Clark and her family traveled to Oregon to see the annular eclipse in October 2023. Now, they're traveling to Texas to see the total eclipse on April 8. She and her family, who live in Bonney Lake, traveled to Oregon to be in the path of the annular eclipse in October 2023. Now, the same group is traveling to Texas to see the total eclipse on April 8. This is a trip she’s been planning for years.

She looked at the path of totality and researched which region typically has the best weather in early April, settling on Waxahachie, Texas. She immediately booked their rental home in the area, securing that in 2022. In the last few weeks, she also has been transporting her telescopes in waves to safely get them to Texas. “This is multi-phase planning when it came to this for me. I had to think it all out, lay it on the calendar and I’m ready. All I need is a clear sky at this point,” Clark sai

