Cigarette Girl Season 1 Streaming: Watch & Stream Online via Netflix

Set in the backdrop of Indonesia’s Tobacco Industry in the 1960s, the romantic drama sets spans two time periods and tells the story of an estranged son who sets out on a journey to find a girl who will be able to fulfill his dying father, the cigarette mogul’s dying wish.

The cast members include Dian Sastrowardoyo, Arya Saloka, Tissa Biani, Putri Marino, and Ine Febriyanti, to name a few.Cigarette Girl Season 1 is available to watch on Netflix.The cheapest Netflix Standard with Ads plan provides all but a few of its movies and TV shows, though will show ads before or during most of its content. You can watch in Full HD and watch on 2 supported devices at a time.

Its Standard Plan provides the same but is completely ad-free, while also allowing users to download content on two supported devices with an additional option to add one extra member who doesn’t live in the same household.

The Premium Plan provides the same as above though for four supported devices at a time, with content displaying in Ultra HD. Users get to download content on up to six supported devices at a time and have the option to add up to two extra members who don’t live in the same household. Netflix spatial audio is also supported.“A gifted artisan’s journey of love and self-discovery unfolds as she defies tradition within Indonesia’s clove cigarette industry in the 1960s.

NOTE: The streaming services listed above are subject to change. The information provided was correct at the time of writing.

