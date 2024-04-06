Cibolo Veterinarian's Advice on Pets During the Eclipse

A Cibolo veterinarian provides advice on what to do with pets during the eclipse, suggesting that keeping them indoors is the safest option. The veterinarian emphasizes the potential dangers of allowing pets to be outside during the eclipse, such as eye damage from looking directly at the sun.

The article also mentions the availability of new insider deals.

Cibolo Veterinarian Pets Eclipse Safety

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ksatnews / 🏆 442. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cibolo Veterinarian's Advice on Pets During the EclipseA Cibolo veterinarian shares tips on how to keep pets safe during the eclipse, recommending that owners keep their pets indoors to protect their eyes.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Lancaster veterinarian clinic encourages pets to stay indoors during solar eclipseRhett is a 5-year-old miniature poodle looking for a new family after years of breeding.

Source: fox43 - 🏆 564. / 51 Read more »

‘Inside will be your safest bet’: Cibolo veterinarian weighs in on what you should do with your pets during the eclipseBefore Texans and out-of-state visitors travel to their viewing spots for Monday’s solar eclipse, Dr. Amber Fritz is urging pet owners to take precautions.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Legally blind student defies odds, gets accepted into veterinarian schoolA Texas student defied expectations by gaining acceptance into the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine. Born prematurely with limited vision, Faith Snapp sees her blindness not as a barrier but as a challenge to overcome.

Source: FOX4 - 🏆 289. / 63 Read more »

Man responsible for veterinarian’s death will be out of jail in two weeksDr. Clark Kelly died in June 2022 from a heart attack during a burglary at his veterinary clinic. Patrick O'Brien admitted to the break-in.

Source: CBS8 - 🏆 335. / 59 Read more »

Man sentenced 4 years for beloved Rolando veterinarian's heart attack deathA man who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter for causing an 88-year-old veterinarian's fatal heart attack at the victim's Rolando clinic was sentenced…

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »