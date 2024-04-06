Cibolo Veterinarian Gives Advice on Pets During Eclipse

As the solar eclipse approaches, a veterinarian in Cibolo advises pet owners on how to keep their pets safe during the event. He recommends keeping pets indoors to protect their eyes from potential damage caused by looking directly at the sun. He also suggests closing curtains or blinds to minimize the amount of sunlight entering the house. Additionally, he advises pet owners to provide distractions for their pets, such as toys or treats, to keep them occupied during the eclipse.

Overall, he emphasizes that keeping pets inside will be the safest option

