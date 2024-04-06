Cibolo Veterinarian Advises Keeping Pets Indoors During Eclipse

As the solar eclipse approaches, a veterinarian in Cibolo advises pet owners to keep their animals indoors during the event. The veterinarian explains that the eclipse can cause confusion and anxiety in pets, leading to potential accidents or injuries. Keeping pets inside will ensure their safety and prevent any negative effects from the eclipse. The veterinarian also recommends closing curtains or blinds to minimize the visual impact of the eclipse on pets.

Overall, the message is clear: inside will be your safest bet for your pets during the eclipse

Cibolo Veterinarian Pets Solar Eclipse Safety

