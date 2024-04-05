CIA Warns Israel of Potential Retaliation from Iran

The CIA has issued a stark warning to Israel , cautioning that Iran is poised to retaliate within the next 48 hours in response to the strike on Tehran's consulate in Syria , igniting fears of a broader conflict in the volatile Middle East , Daily Express US reported. U.S. intelligence officials, alarmed by Israel 's recent attack on the Iran ian consulate in Damascus, have raised concerns about the potential for an escalation of hostilities in the region.
The strike, which claimed the lives of two Iranian military commanders, has prompted Iran to vow revenge, with reports indicating plans for a coordinated assault on Israel involving drones and missiles. Ralph Goff, a former senior CIA official with experience in the Middle East, criticized Israel's actions as "reckless," warning that they would only provoke further aggression from Iran and its allies. Amid escalating tensions, retired four-star Gen. Kenneth
