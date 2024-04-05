CIA Warns Israel of Potential Retaliation from Iran

The CIA has issued a stark warning to Israel , cautioning that Iran is poised to retaliate within the next 48 hours in response to the strike on Tehran's consulate in Syria , igniting fears of a broader conflict in the volatile Middle East , Daily Express US reported. U.S. intelligence officials, alarmed by Israel 's recent attack on the Iran ian consulate in Damascus, have raised concerns about the potential for an escalation of hostilities in the region.

The strike, which claimed the lives of two Iranian military commanders, has prompted Iran to vow revenge, with reports indicating plans for a coordinated assault on Israel involving drones and missiles. Ralph Goff, a former senior CIA official with experience in the Middle East, criticized Israel's actions as "reckless," warning that they would only provoke further aggression from Iran and its allies. Amid escalating tensions, retired four-star Gen. Kenneth

CIA Israel Iran Retaliation Strike Consulate Syria Conflict Middle East Hostilities Revenge Assault Drones Missiles Aggression

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NEWSMAX / 🏆 16. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Biden says Netanyahu 'hurting Israel more than helping Israel'This is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »

Israel Warns Iran Is Stepping Up War on Four More Fronts Beyond Gaza'When you look only at Gaza, you don't see the big picture is very troubling,' IDF Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told Newsweek.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

CIA, intel director struggle to say if Israel is actually 'exterminating' PalestiniansNational security officials had trouble giving a direct answer when Tom Cotton asked them if Israel was 'exterminating' the Palestinians in Gaza.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Mossad, CIA chiefs met to 'advance' another hostage release deal: IsraelMediators are scrambling to secure a new truce in Israel's five-month-old war in Gaza before Ramadan.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »

Pelosi praises Schumer’s speech on Israel, says ‘Israel’s reputation is at risk’“Chuck Schumer’s speech was an act of courage, an act of love, for Israel, and I wish the prime minister would read the whole speech, because he speaks with great vehemence about the need to defeat Hamas. He is concerned about the weakness of the Palestinian Authority and the very very dangerous attitude of the right wing Israeli government.

Source: cnni - 🏆 326. / 59 Read more »

20 Palestinians Killed While Waiting for Aid: Hamas Blames Israel, Israel Blames ‘Palestinian Gunmen’See multiple perspectives from The Hill, Washington Times, and CNN (Online News) at AllSides.com.

Source: AllSidesNow - 🏆 572. / 51 Read more »