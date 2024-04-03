Church in Woodlawn Welcomes Migrants Despite Protests

The migrants’ presence created “a pretty hot situation” in Woodlawn, Kenneth Phelps, the senior pastor at Concord Missionary Baptist Church, told me. Phelps, whose mother was a founding member of the church, was practically raised there and has been behind the pulpit for the past twenty-nine years. For much of this past year, he has welcomed migrants to the community, often despite the protests of Woodlawn’s Black residents.

In addition to weekly services for the church’s hundred or so regular attendees, Phelps now holds a bilingual service twice a month for about sixty migrants who, for the moment, call Woodlawn home. Phelps is looking to hire a permanent minister and a minister of music, both bilingual, so he can make the biweekly service a weekly gathering. Phelps now has two churches in one: the church he has pastored for most of his adult life and the migrant-serving church he calls the “home away from home center.” Migrants can access the Internet ther

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NewYorker / 🏆 90. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Easter Sunday church services, egg hunt events held across ChicagoChristians in Chicago celebrated Easter Sunday with various events, such as Woodlawn's Concord Missionary Baptist Church' bilingual church service and Grace and Peace Church's annual eggstravaganza.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »

Fire at historic church in Cleveland ruled accidental, services to continue at sister churchAnchor at News 5 Cleveland

Source: WEWS - 🏆 323. / 59 Read more »

South LA church continues food distribution after church van is stolenZion Temple Community Church continued its Fresh Food Fridays distribution this week, even after their church van was stolen.

Source: FOXLA - 🏆 445. / 53 Read more »

Judge strips Naperville Korean Church of assets amid property dispute with United Methodist ChurchA Korean Methodist church in Naperville has been stripped of its property and bank account while it engages in a legal battle for the assets with the Northern Illinois Conference of the United Meth…

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

Rockwall real estate agent, volunteer church worker charged with sexually assaulting child44-year-old Natalie Sorrells served as a church youth volunteer at Lakepointe Church in Rockwall.

Source: FOX4 - 🏆 289. / 63 Read more »

Celebrate Life and Light at Woodlawn Casting PondJoin in on at the Woodlawn Casting Pond to celebrate life and light, conscious creativity and explore endless possibilities for inner growth. This family friendly event is free to the public and will feature live music, free veggie food, yoga, live art, holistic vendors, mandala installations, light art installations, poetry and more!

Source: SAcurrent - 🏆 607. / 51 Read more »