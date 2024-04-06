Chula Vista City Council Appoints Interim Councilmember for District 4

The Chula Vista City Council has appointed a program director at a local nonprofit to fill the open council seat left by former Councilmember Andrea Cardenas . The appointee, formerly South Bay Community Services , will serve as interim City Council member for District 4 until the end of the year. This decision was made after Cardenas pleaded guilty to stealing federal COVID-19 relief aid.

The replacement was chosen through City Council appointment instead of a special election due to the remaining eight months of Cardenas' term. After serving the term, the appointee will be ineligible to run for City Council until 2026

Chula Vista City Council Interim Councilmember District 4 Andrea Cardenas South Bay Community Services Special Election COVID-19 Relief Aid

