'Chucky' Season 3 Sneak Peek — The Kids Try to Stop the Killer Doll

The Big Picture Chucky is back, and he’s more dangerous than ever. Season 3 of the Syfy and USA Network series has officially kicked off and this time, the killer doll is close to the nuclear codes as he’s found a new home in The White House. Living alongside the President (Devon Sawa) and the rest of his family, Chucky has made it all the way to the top, primed for world domination.

Still grappling with the realization that Chucky is in Washington DC, the trio hatches an idea for Lexy to connect with the President’s eldest son, Grant (Jackson Kelly), on social media. Planning to catch a train to the nation’s capital the next day, they’re caught red-handed when Miss Fairchild catches a glimpse of Chucky on the news.

Horror fans are undoubtedly thrilled to have Season 3 of Chucky finally back on their screens - just in time for the spooky season no less. On top of the series returning to its home networks of USA and Syfy, this time, Peacock is also bringing the scares for its streaming subscribers. headtopics.com

What Can We Expect From Chucky Season 3? Last season, we saw a slew of flashbacks detailing the life of Charles Lee Ray, the serial killer who would put his soul into the Good Guys Doll. This season, we will hopefully get more of that backstory and catch up with other favorite characters including Tiffany Valentine, Nica (Fiona Dourif), and maybe (if we’re lucky) GG (Lachlan Watson).

Check out the exclusive Chucky clip below and catch up on Seasons 1 and 2 before jumping into Season 3 on Peacock:

