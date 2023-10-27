Chucky Creator Reveals How Nia Vardolos Joined Season 3

Chucky is no stranger to guest stars, but Chucky season 3 had one no one could have expected, My Big Fat Greek Wedding's Nia Vardolos. The fan-favorite writer/actress made her debut in Chucky season 3 episode 4, playing Evelyn Elliot, a fellow death row inmate in Texas living alongside Jennifer Tilly/Tiffany.
Evelyn and Tiffany/Jennifer seem to hit it off at first, but once Evelyn mistakes Jennifer Tilly's work for Meg Tilly and Tiffany/Jennifer confesses to having killed her sister...things change. There's a turn by Evelyn at that point, calling her disgusting for killing her sister and that she'll be cheering when Tiffany/Jennifer Tilly is executed.
ComicBook.com caught up with Chucky creator Don Mancini to talk about the new season and how the My Big Fat Greek Wedding creator even landed on their radar. His reply: "Our casting director Bonnie Zane, she suggested Nia for this role. So it was Bonnie's idea but I am like a legit fan of 20 some years.
"Then a year ago, I was at a restaurant with Zach Arthur, who plays Jake, and his family. And Zach was like talking about how much he loves romantic comedies, and just like as an actor, that was a genre that he's kind of interested in, and a lot of people don't know that about him. Then Nia Vardalos walked in.
Where is Chucky streaming?The first two seasons of Chucky are available for streaming on two different platforms, both Peacock and Shudder. All sixteen episodes of the series, including both seasons 1 and 2, can be streamed on each of these services. Unlike previous seasons of Chucky however, wherein the entire season would have to premiere on cable before it began streaming, the new episodes of Chucky season 3 will be available for streaming the next day.