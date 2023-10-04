Chuck E. Cheese Announces 'Five Nights of Fun' Halloween Event

Chuck E. Cheese, whose animatronic mascot and his friends, sidekicks, and band helped kickstart the"mascot horror" movement without even trying, is hitching a ride on that movement for some family-friendly spooky fun this Halloween. With Five Nights at Freddy's heading to theaters soon, Chuck E.
From October 9 through Friday, October 13, during Chuck E. Cheese Halloween Boo-Tacular, the brand is rolling out the purple carpet for Loyalty Reward Members by offering a series of unique deals every night of the week. Each day, Reward Members will receive a one-day-only surprise offer such as free e-tickets, game-play deals, and more.
As the grand finale of"Five Nights of Fun," some Chuck E. Cheese Reward Members will get a chance to host their own private"late-over" kids-only party. The Chuck E. Cheese Big Night of Halloween Fun party will be on October 27 from 8pm until midnight, for up to 10 kids.
Those who want to try to win The Chuck E. Cheese Big Night of Halloween Fun party giveaway can join Chuck E. Cheese Rewards for free by downloading the app. For more information about Chuck E. Cheese Five Nights of Fun visit: the event's official website.
Chuck E. Cheese has no official connection to Five Nights at Freddy's, but it's pretty obvious that they're having a little fun with the obvious connections between the two properties.