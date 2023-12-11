Christmas-Themed Were-Porcupine Movie Takes Horror Seriously

Most Christmas-themed horror movies are at least slightly campy, whether they mean to be or not. And if one were to feature an insanely high-concept monster, like, let’s say, a were-porcupine, that might sound even more ludicrous. Yet somehow, Damien LeVeck’s, which treats both premises entirely seriously, is an efficient and self-contained monster movie that’s unlikely to ever be beaten as the most creatively ambitious holiday-themed were-porcupine movie ever made. No joke.

Feel free to laugh at the sheer height of the concept, but be glad that neither the actors nor the director do so. LeVeck, whose name is perfect for a career in horror, shows that his images are more than meets the eye in the opening, where a red clad figure who initially appears to be Santa is gradually revealed instead as overweight nurse Faith (). She’s a single mom whose daughter, Charm (Annalise Basso), has a problem: when her temperature gets too high, she changes into something more dangerous and must be secured in her room with safety headgea





comingsoonnet » / 🏆 578. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pokémon TCG Japan's Future Flash: Porygon-Z Illustration RarePokémon TCG Japan has begun teasing the October 2023 Scarlet & Violet-era sister sets. These two sets are the Roaring Moon-themed Ancient Roar and the Iron Valiant-themed Future Flash. Both sets hit shelves on October 27th, just one month after the Tera Garchomp-themed Raging Surf, which is also currently being teased.

Source: bleedingcool - 🏆 20. / 69 Read more »

What We Know About the New 'Big Brother' Spinoff, Cast, and Release DateThe Big Brother spinoff will be a holiday-themed show.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Pokémon TCG Japan's Future Flash: Full Art PokémonPokémon TCG Japan has begun teasing the October 2023 Scarlet & Violet-era sister sets. These two sets are the Roaring Moon-themed Ancient Roar and the Iron Valiant-themed Future Flash. Both sets hit shelves on October 27th, just one month after the Tera Garchomp-themed Raging Surf, which is also currently being teased.

Source: bleedingcool - 🏆 20. / 69 Read more »

Holiday-Themed Races for RunnersDiscover some of the most exciting holiday-themed races for runners to try this year, from turkey trots to New Year's Eve marathons.

Source: runnersworld - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

Actress Alyson Hannigan Excited for Taylor Swift-Themed Night on Dance Competition ShowActress Alyson Hannigan expresses her excitement for a Taylor Swift-themed night on a dance competition show. Hannigan and her kids are big fans of Swift's music and attending her concert was a special moment for them. Although Hannigan's cha cha performance wasn't perfect, the judges appreciated her dedication and enthusiasm.

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Taylor Swift Christmas Light HouseA resident of Naperville shares their experience of visiting a Taylor Swift-themed Christmas light house, which has become a popular attraction in the area. The house is decorated by the Scott family and features a different theme each year.

Source: ScaryMommy - 🏆 116. / 63 Read more »